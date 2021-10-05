Plan for international women’s baseball museum advances at city council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A busy night for Rockford Alders who passed a balanced budget without a tax levy increase, they approved late night liquor sales for Rockford’s temporary casino. Also, they voted to sell the old Barber Coleman complex on south Main to a real estate group.

And the final home run at tonight’s council meeting is advancing a project creating an international women’s baseball museum on the south side of Rockford.

There was much debate Monday night from public speakers and council members about what the right move would be for the international women’s baseball center. Ultimately, the council voted to advance the project.

“Let’s play ball,” said Alderperson Bill Rose.

Rockford City Council approved a special use permit Monday night for the international women’s baseball center to open a museum and activity center.

“It’s a great victory and it’s not just a victory for the IWBC, this is a victory for women’s baseball, for Rockford, for the community in south Rockford,” said IWBC President Kat Williams.

Williams says the museum’s not just about celebrating the Peaches, but something more.

“This is about the thousands and thousands of young girls and women who have played and been part of baseball since its inception its also about international baseball and that is gonna be right here, the home of that is gonna be right here in Rockford,” Williams said.

However, the approval didn’t get positive reviews from everyone at the meeting, some residents were concerned the museum would ruin the nostalgia of the Peaches former home, Beyer Stadium.

“Why do we come time and time again to testify and speak to you?” questioned Andrew Wright. “It’s because we care, because this park matters to us, we want this to be done right.”

Wright is in full support of creating a museum, but, he suggests the Rockford Park District should choose a different site for the project. Yet, Williams says it was never IWBC’s intention to take away from the history of the famous field.

“I get to make one of the most important phone calls I think I’m ever gonna make in my whole life, I get to call 94-year-old Mabel Blair who is one of our founders and who is one of the ones pushing for this and I get to call her and say, it’s a yes,” Williams said.

Williams says she’s willing to listen to ideas and input from anyone who may not have been on-board with the project because she wants this to be somethin the community can treasure.

Williams also says the next step moving forward is to meet with the Rockford Park District to figure out a plan moving forward.

