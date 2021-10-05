Officials are ready to renovate Rockford’s Riverview Ice House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District now has dates in place for when renovations will begin on the Riverview Ice House.

Local leaders gathered Tuesday at the Ice House where they say renovations will begin in 2022. Roughly $6 million was needed to completely fix up the old facility. $2.5 million for that was secured from the state by Senator Steve Stadelman while the park district will cover the rest.

They are also starting an initiative to raise funds to help more kids get involved in figure skating and ice hockey. Jay Sandine of the Rockford Park District says, “It’s expensive to skate. There’s a lot of barriers of entry for our children in this community. Equipment is expensive, ice time is expensive, coaching is expensive, lack of transportation is a real issue for our children here in town.”

The Ice House also received a generous donation of $1 million from Heather and Peter Provenzano. The new initiative will be named in their honor.

