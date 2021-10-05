Advertisement

Loves Park investment advisor pleads guilty to wire fraud

(WAVE 3 News)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Naseem Salamah, 40, of Loves Park and former investment advisor pleads guilty to wire fraud charges after he illegally obtained more than $950,000 from the accounts of three of his customers.

The plea agreement says Salamah fraudulently obtained $791,649.73, $143,086.15 and $33,846.24, respectively, from the three customers’ accounts. Salamah told the customers that he needed to move the money to diversify their assets. Instead, he deposited the money into a bank account that he controlled and used the money for his own benefit without the customers’ knowledge or consent.

Salamah is set to be sentenced on January 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Winnebago County Court.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail, a term of supervised release of up to 3 years following imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greater.

Salamah is required to pay restitution to the customers in the amount of $968,582.12.

