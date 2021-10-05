“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” returns to television this year

(WIFR) - Many will recall in 2020 that, It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown was absent from broadcast television for the first time in several decades. Now, the Halloween favorite will be back for free.

The program will air on PBS, PBS Kids along with Apple TV+. According to Yahoo News, it will air Sunday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In addition, a new Peanuts special, “For Auld Lang Syne,” will air on New Years Eve.

