Advertisement

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” returns to television this year

(Source: AppleTV+)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Many will recall in 2020 that, It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown was absent from broadcast television for the first time in several decades. Now, the Halloween favorite will be back for free.

The program will air on PBS, PBS Kids along with Apple TV+. According to Yahoo News, it will air Sunday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In addition, a new Peanuts special, “For Auld Lang Syne,” will air on New Years Eve.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Avon and West State
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Avon and W. State in Rockford
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
FILE - In this July 19, 2014 file photo, John Wes Townley speaks at a news conference after...
Police: Former NASCAR driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
US unveils guidance for federal vaccine mandate, exemptions
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
Police investigating Rockford man arrested on charges for having cocaine
Report says Rockford area experienced 82 days of polluted air in 2020
Zeus Flores, right, a digital forensic examiner for the Illinois attorney general's office and...
Officials: Mobile lab to speed child-exploitation crackdown
Beef-A-Roo voted as the best regional fast food chain in Illinois