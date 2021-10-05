Healthy rains increasingly likely Wednesday night/Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a glorious start to the month, the past two days have been comparatively gray and dreary.

Temperatures Tuesday still managed to top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s, a tad above normal, despite the abundance of clouds and a steady northeasterly breeze.

Improvements in the temperature department are in the cards starting Wednesday, as winds are to shift to a more easterly direction, traveling over less Lake Michigan water. Mixed sunshine should also allow for temperatures to reach the middle 70s.

We will cloud over later in the day Wednesday as an area of upper level low pressure lifts northward. Eventually, showers will approach from the south and southeast by Wednesday night. Once they get underway, they’re likely to take up residence in our area for quite some time. While there will be breaks in the action from time to time, it’s appearing quite likely that Thursday’s going to be quite a soggy one.

While severe weather’s not anticipated during this unsettled period, there could be a few embedded rumbles of thunder as well as some occasional downpours.

When all is said and done, it could be our healthiest rain event in several weeks, if not longer. Some computer projections suggest as much as an inch and a half could come from this storm, while an average of three reliable models generates just shy of an inch of water to come through Friday morning.

While showers may linger into Friday, the expectation is that they will be out of here in time for Friday night’s football action.

From there, all eyes shift to the incoming warmth for the weekend. An unseasonably warm airmass is to reside here beginning Friday and taking us well beyond the weekend. At times, high temperatures could approach 20 degrees above normal! Considering mid to upper 60s are the norm this time of year, it’s not unreasonable to imagine temperatures reaching the lower to middle 80s on more than one occasion.

The longer range pattern still looks to be extremely warm here taking us through the 19th of the month, while the western U.S. is likely to be cooler than normal. From a precipitation standpoint, we are expecting slightly above normal precipitation during that time as well.

