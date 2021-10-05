Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Avon and West State
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Avon and W. State in Rockford
Winnebago County sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Winnebago County Sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
FILE - In this July 19, 2014 file photo, John Wes Townley speaks at a news conference after...
Police: Former NASCAR driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
US unveils guidance for federal vaccine mandate, exemptions
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90

Latest News

Cherry Valley Fire, Police Departments participate in laser tag for cancer research
Cherry Valley Fire, Police Departments participate in laser tag for cancer research
Cherry Valley Fire, Police Departments participate in laser tag for cancer research
Cherry Valley Fire, Police Departments participate in laser tag for cancer research
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’
Winnebago County Hispanic Vaccination rates could be on the rise
Low Hispanic Vaccination Rates