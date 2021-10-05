Advertisement

Gas prices hit its highest mark in seven years

Illinois saw one of the 10 largest weekly increases, rising $0.06 to $3.40 a gallon
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices hit a high Americans haven’t seen since Oct. 2014 with the average cost per gallon sitting at $3.20. That’s up $0.02 from last week.

The American Automobile Administrations (AAA) blames the hike on increased demand and higher crude oil prices. Illinois saw one of the 10 largest weekly increases, rising $0.06 to $3.40 a gallon. In Rockford, drivers paid nearly a nickel per gallon more, around $3.30. AAA experts predict some relief as OPEC and its allies prepare to ramp up production.

