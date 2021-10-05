Freeport Fire Dept. looking for full-time firefighters, EMTs

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A chance to keep the community safer and keep your wallet fatter. The Freeport Fire Department is currently looking to hire full-time firefighters and EMTs.

Chief Brad Ligget says they are taking applications throughout the month of October to fill some spots in the department with a starting salary range of $46,000-78,000. Candidates must be between the ages of 21-35 and live within a 20-mile radius of Freeport City Hall. They also need to have proof of a valid candidate physical ability test.

“What we’re looking for is a dedicated human being who wants to help their fellow citizens in the plethora of different ways in which we help our community. Whether it’s firefighting, emergency medical services, rescue, hazardous material response, water rescue,” Chief Liggett says.

