Fairgrounds Valley Apartments in Rockford to be demolished

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has determined that the Fairgrounds Valley Apartments in Rockford are now slated for demolition.

The department gave approval to The Rockford Housing Authority after it found the complex to be “obsolete as to physical condition, location, and other diminishing factors.”

The demolition of the 52-year-old complex and rehab of the neighborhood on W. Jefferson Street will cost $34 million, officials say.

The RHA says the decommissioning will take place over “a multitude of weeks.” It will also give relocation vouchers to current residents, which will allow them to move to foreclosed single-family homes within Winnebago County which the housing authority is acquiring and rehabilitating.

“We feel this is a positive and exciting step in the development of affordable housing for our community,” said RHA CEO Laura Snyder.

The RHA says women account for 91.6 percent of Fairground’s current residence, and the complex is home to 360 children under the age of 18.

“At RHA we have a clear understanding of who our residents are and what they want and need. RHA provides homes for the lowest income people among us, providing dignified homes for the elderly and disabled and an opportunity for low-income families to secure stable housing while they work to climb the economic ladder to a better life”, Snyder says.

