Advertisement

Cherry Valley Fire, Police Departments participate in laser tag for cancer research

Cherry Valley Fire, Police Departments participate in laser tag for cancer research
Cherry Valley Fire, Police Departments participate in laser tag for cancer research
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Cherry Valley Fire and Police put down their hand guns and hoses and picked up laser guns all for a good cause.

The two departments go head-to-head in their first police vs. fire laser tag tournament for cancer research. The event benefits OSF Saint Anthony Center for Cancer Care.

Steve Reuss of the Cherry Valley Fire Department says, “Cancer hits home for a lot of people.” Most of us have lives outside of our jobs. We definitely like to have fun. We like to share good times with each other. Who doesn’t like to have good beverages and good food? Just let the stress relief of the day’s events go and have fun and a good time.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Avon and West State
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Avon and W. State in Rockford
Winnebago County sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
Winnebago County Sheriff’s finish narcotics investigation, arrest Rockford man
FILE - In this July 19, 2014 file photo, John Wes Townley speaks at a news conference after...
Police: Former NASCAR driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
US unveils guidance for federal vaccine mandate, exemptions
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90

Latest News

Cherry Valley Fire, Police Departments participate in laser tag for cancer research
Cherry Valley Fire, Police Departments participate in laser tag for cancer research
Winnebago County Hispanic Vaccination rates could be on the rise
Combatting the low vaccination rate of Hispanics in Winnebago County
Winnebago County Hispanic Vaccination rates could be on the rise
Low Hispanic Vaccination Rates
Riverview Ice House renovations to begin in 2022