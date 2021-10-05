Cherry Valley Fire, Police Departments participate in laser tag for cancer research

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Cherry Valley Fire and Police put down their hand guns and hoses and picked up laser guns all for a good cause.

The two departments go head-to-head in their first police vs. fire laser tag tournament for cancer research. The event benefits OSF Saint Anthony Center for Cancer Care.

Steve Reuss of the Cherry Valley Fire Department says, “Cancer hits home for a lot of people.” Most of us have lives outside of our jobs. We definitely like to have fun. We like to share good times with each other. Who doesn’t like to have good beverages and good food? Just let the stress relief of the day’s events go and have fun and a good time.”

