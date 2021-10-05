Boylan girls golf wins 1A sectional, Sayyalinh, Stovall advance in 2A

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Geneseo was the host of the sectional tournament for Boylan and it posed no problems, the Titans won the event by eleven strokes.

Ella and Eva Greenberg both shot 74, just one shot shy of winning the whole event. Tessa Lawson shot 86 to help push the Titans downstate. Winnebago’s Kyra Simon, Rockford Christian’s Emily Kneller, and Oregon’s Ava Hackman all advance individually.

In class 2A, the best team finish comes from Belvidere who finished fifth. Two individuals will move on, Harlem’s Reese Stovall won her spot in a one-hole playoff, Guilford’s Kayla Sayyalinh shot a 77 to represent Rockford in-state competition.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.