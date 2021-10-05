Boylan advances to state, Byron falls three shots short

DEKALB & BOONE COUNTIES, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan brought their best to sectional play at Kishwaukee Country Club, advancing to state by two strokes.

The Titans were backed by solid outings from Cooper Watt, who shot an event best 71, and a pair of 82′s from Kevin Clemens and Mark Larson. The only other local to advance out of the 2A sectional is Steven Kitzman from Dixon.

In 1A, Byron played at their home course Prairie View Golf Club in sectionals. The Tigers fell three shots shy of a team state appearance, junior Brayden Baker will head to state as an individual. Other Stateline golfers to make it are Eastland’s Kellen Henze and Galena’s Ryan Stoffregen.

The class 3A sectional was in Buffalo Grove, the only Stateline team or individual to advance is Guilford’s, Andrew Carey. Carey shot a 76 and found himself in a four-way tie to end the day, he parred the playoff hole to secure his spot downstate.

