ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is on the scene of an accident involving a bicyclist being hit near Railroad and 7th Street.

Bicyclist struck near Railroad and 7th Street. As we conduct our investigation, please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 5, 2021

Details are limited at this time but police are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

23 News has a crew heading to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.