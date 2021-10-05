Advertisement

Beef-A-Roo voted as the best regional fast food chain in Illinois

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In August, Mashed.com released its list of the “Best Regional Fast Food Chains in Every State” and Beef-A-Roo has made that list.

The list says the Stateline staple is the best regional fast food chain in Illinois. It’s been in the region for more than 50 years at now eight locations with most being located in the Rockford region.

It’s known for its roast beef sandwiches, cheese fries and more. Mashed also talks about the milkshakes options saying, “There’s the basic vanilla and chocolate, but you also choose jamoca, blue raspberry, or one of their seasonal specialty “monster” shakes, like the Pink Flamingo or the Blue Unicorn.”

