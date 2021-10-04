Unseasonable warmth to persist, though pattern to turn more active

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Picking up right where September left off, October’s off to quite the warm start! The first four days of the month have averaged more than 14° above normal, and there’s no reason for us to believe that the mild temperatures are to leave us anytime soon.

It’s also been uncharacteristically humid by early October standards, with 60°+ dew points having been registered on each of the month’s first four days. Having said that, the added moisture content has made things a bit unsettled at times, with extensive cloudiness dominating of late. While the Stateline finds itself sporting a rare precipitation surplus through the month’s first four days, we’ve still a long way to go to catch up on our longer-term deficits.

The good news is that there’s more rain in sight in the coming days, though not immediately.

By all accounts, Tuesday is likely to be quite cloudy, perhaps more cloudy than Monday. However, we’re very likely to stay dry throughout. A sprinkle or two, though, aren’t to be completely discounted. Expect temperatures to be in very similar, if not identical territory as Monday.

Most, if not all of our Tuesday will be dry, though clouds are to dominate. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s likely to feature a bit more in the way of sunshine, especially early in the day. That development alone should allow us to tack on a few degrees in the temperature department.

Wednesday should feature sunshine to start, though easterly winds will keep temperatures in check. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Later Wednesday and into Wednesday evening, clouds are to overspread the area once again as a more organized weather system takes aim on the region. Rain appears to arrive sometime after midnight, and will likely continue with limited interruptions through the daytime Thursday, perhaps even carrying into Thursday evening.

Showers are to arrive either late Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers and thunderstorms are likely off and on Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Light to moderate rain continues through the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should become more scattered by Thursday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Computer forecast projections continue to suggest that more than a half an inch of rain could come in the Wednesday-Thursday time period, which adds a degree of confidence to the forecast. Of course, such a development would be warmly welcomed!

Some rather healthy rains may be in the cards later on in the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The best rain chances arrive late Wednesday night, persist through Thursday, perhaps even extending into Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, we’ll return our main attention to the evolution of another strong warming pattern. By the end of the workweek, temperatures are to be within striking distance of 80°, and even warmer readings appear likely for the weekend! It’s plausible to imagine temperatures reaching the middle 80s on Saturday or Sunday, or both Saturday and Sunday!

Temperatures will be well above normal for the next several days, with near record level temperatures possible by the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond this week and looking into the following week, there’s no real reason to believe much will change. Longer range computer projections suggest warmer to much warmer than normal temperatures are to be expected through mid-October, though the pattern may remain slightly more active than normal. At this rate, it’s more likely we’ll be wearing our shorts to the area’s apple orchards instead of our hoodies.

Above normal temperatures are very likely to persist well beyond the month's midway point. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Slightly above normal precipitation may be on the way over the next few weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

