Second annual Whiskey and Wine at the Market in downtown Rockford

Proceeds from this year’s event help Rock River Development, an area non-profit
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents 21 and older sample adult drinks from across the globe in Rockford Saturday and all proceeds go towards a good cause.

More than 20 distilleries and wineries were sampled at the second annual whiskey and wine at the city market pavilion downtown. Attendees enjoy drinks, live music and a chance to buy a bottle of their favorite drinks. Proceeds from this year’s event help Rock River Development, an area non-profit.

“I feel like it’s growing. Obviously, beer festivals are so popular which is super great, so it’s cool to kind of create a similar environment but with something different for the people who don’t enjoy beer as much. To be able to offer the same event but with whiskey and wine instead. It’s been a cool opportunity,” Event Coordinator Becca Bartels says.

