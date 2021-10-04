Rock River Valley Blood Center urges people to donate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an unusual plea for autumn The Rock River Valley blood center joins other collection sites across the United States to urge Americans to donate blood.

Fall is usually a stable time for blood supply but not this year. Experts blame the recent covid-19 case surge, a busy back to school period and blood drive cancellations for the disruption. Centers say if things don’t turn around soon - doctors will be forced to adjust treatment plans and some patients won’t get the life-saving help they need.

“Right now, we have a national shortage and we also have a shortage here in the area and that just increases day to day, It depends on how many accidents we have, how much usage there is, so we like to have a seven day supply and some days we’re down to a one day supply,” said RRVBC Chief Operating Officer, Heidi Ognibene.

For more information - contact the rock river valley blood center at 815-965-8751 or visit rrvbc.org.

