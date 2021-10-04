Residents rally for women’s reproductive rights

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The women’s march is back for its 5th year with a focus on abortion rights all over the country and here in Rockford ahead of what could be a decisive supreme court decision.

More than 600 rallies took place Saturday, drawing thousands to the streets shouting “my body, my choice!” Women and allies here in Rockford stand in solidarity, too, demanding continued access to abortion ahead of one of the most restrictive reproductive laws in modern history.

“We aren’t gonna stand for it. We are fighting tooth and nail all the way,” Winnebago County Citizens for Choice (WCCC) President Barb Giolitto says.

Barb Giolitto says she wants to use her voice in Rockford’s women’s march Saturday afternoon to let lawmakers know women are capable of deciding what’s best for themselves.

“There is no reason why they shouldn’t be allowed to do this.”

Hundreds of women and allies filled the streets near Davis Park, marching and chanting in solidarity until they reached the federal building and marched back to Davis Park.

Rockford’s rally and the more than 600 throughout the country Saturday comes after Texas’ restrictive abortion ban and just ahead of the Supreme Court’s re-evaluation of Roe vs. Wade, a landmark 1973 case which rules the constitution protects a women’s right to abortion.

“I think there’s no right to abortion anywhere in the constitution, I think that’s clear,” Rockford Family Initiative Communication Director Danniel Pribble says.

Meanwhile, Rockford resident Danniel Pribble and the Rockford Family Initiative rally against abortion rights in Madison, Wisc.

“They say ‘my body. my choice,’ but it’s not your body... It’s about preserving life it’s not about taking life.”

Pribble says he’s spoken with women who have terminated a pregnancy. He says they tell him they regret their decision.

“It’s something that saddens me and sickens me to see people willing to stand up for such a heinous evil.”

Pribble thinks abortion inflicts mental and psychological trauma on women and their bodies. Giolitto, however, thinks this is about a woman’s *choice.

“It makes us know that we are not alone and the passion that we have to make sure that woman don’t lose their rights,” Giolitto says

When the abortion bill in Texas took effect on Sept. 1st, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker vocally spoke out against it on Twitter:

“An attack on reproductive freedom in texas is an attack on reproductive freedom in Illinois and everywhere else... We will not go back.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.