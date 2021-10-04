Advertisement

PEC Playhouse demolished

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A great tragedy. PEC Playhouse in Pecatonica has finally lost their home after experiencing major roof damage from ice and snow in February. Right now they have no date set for a rebuild.

After consulting with the village, it was decided it would be easier to knock down and rebuild from scratch rather than attempt to replace the damaged roof. The playhouse won’t be going away though, rather going back to its roots. You can expect to see them both in Seward and Freeport in the next couple of months for events and shows.

“Once we had this space we had a bit of a home, And now we don’t have this space any more we’re back to our roots ’have show, will travel.’ So that’s why we’re very excited to work with Seward park district and Winneshiek Players in Freeport,” said Suzanne Wiegert, President of the PEC Playhouse.

If you would like to find out more about the Playhouse, the shows and events they’re putting on, or would like to donate, a link to their website can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide,...
Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide
Rockford Police have shut down the intersection of 20th and Reed on the city's south side.
Car hits pedestrian on Rockford’s south side Saturday night
Individuals protest against Javon Bea’s vaccine mandate
Individuals protest against Javon Bea’s vaccine mandate
3d rendering. halloween decorated front door with various size and shape pumpkins
Survey: Illinois ranks #2 out of states who decorate the most for Halloween

Latest News

PEC Playhouse demolished
PEC Playhouse goes back to its roots
Residents march for women’s reproductive rights
Residents march for women’s reproductive rights
Residents rally for women’s reproductive rights
Residents march for women’s reproductive rights
Dozens enjoy Last Roar car show in Rockton Sunday
Dozens enjoy Last Roar car show in Rockton Sunday