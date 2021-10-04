PEC Playhouse demolished

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A great tragedy. PEC Playhouse in Pecatonica has finally lost their home after experiencing major roof damage from ice and snow in February. Right now they have no date set for a rebuild.

After consulting with the village, it was decided it would be easier to knock down and rebuild from scratch rather than attempt to replace the damaged roof. The playhouse won’t be going away though, rather going back to its roots. You can expect to see them both in Seward and Freeport in the next couple of months for events and shows.

“Once we had this space we had a bit of a home, And now we don’t have this space any more we’re back to our roots ’have show, will travel.’ So that’s why we’re very excited to work with Seward park district and Winneshiek Players in Freeport,” said Suzanne Wiegert, President of the PEC Playhouse.

If you would like to find out more about the Playhouse, the shows and events they’re putting on, or would like to donate, a link to their website can be found here.

