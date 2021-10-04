Advertisement

Northwest Bank of Rockford launches campaign

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Have you ever received a call asking for your account details? Well NorthWest bank of Rockford has launched a campaign asking you not to -bank- on these callers being trustworthy

Phishing scams and other fraud calls accounted for over 3 billion dollars in losses for twenty-twenty...nearly double the amount lost in twenty-nineteen according to the FTC.

Northwest bank is joining the American Bankers Association to launch a campaign called ‘banks never ask that’

It seeks to turn the tables on these fraudsters by helping identify what constitutes a bogus scam call..

“A bank’s not going to ask you for your password, a bank isn’t going to ask you for your username yah know? This is the type of information these phishing scammers are trying to get from you, the bank already knows that. Information,” said Michael Teleso, a personal banker with NorthWest bank of Rockford.

To learn more about the campaign, a website has been set up where you can find quizzes, videos and tips. Just visit www.banksneveraskthat.com

