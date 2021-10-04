Advertisement

GiGi’s Playhouse hosts Down with the 815 food truck festival

The nonprofit kicked off Down Syndrome awareness month with one of its largest fundraisers.
GiGi's Playhouse
GiGi's Playhouse(WIFR)
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. GiGi’s Play House kicked off its favorite month with a food truck festival fundraiser at City Market Pavilion, Sunday afternoon.

The nonprofit works all year to educate the community on Down Syndrome, and it relies on fundraisers like this to keep its programs going. The “Down with the 815″ Food Truck Festival featured several restaurants, entertainment, a silent auction and a dessert walk. GiGi’s Playhouse Executive Director Karen Carlson said it means the world to her, to have so many people come out to support the cause.

“You know, individuals with Down Syndrome struggle every day. They face challenges everyday. It’s hard enough to overcome those challenges, much less to have to face prejudice and discrimination because of their disability,” said Carlson. “So, it’s amazing when you can spread the word of acceptance.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide,...
Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide
Rockford Police have shut down the intersection of 20th and Reed on the city's south side.
Car hits pedestrian on Rockford’s south side Saturday night
JC Licht opens in Loves Park
JC Licht store opens in Loves Park
Individuals protest against Javon Bea’s vaccine mandate
Individuals protest against Javon Bea’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

23 News at 10
The 33rd annual event
33rd annual Walk to Remember the lives of lost babies
3d rendering. halloween decorated front door with various size and shape pumpkins
Survey: Illinois ranks #2 out of states who decorate the most for Halloween
Rockford Police have shut down the intersection of 20th and Reed on the city's south side.
Car hits pedestrian on Rockford’s south side Saturday night