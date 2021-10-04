GiGi’s Playhouse hosts Down with the 815 food truck festival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. GiGi’s Play House kicked off its favorite month with a food truck festival fundraiser at City Market Pavilion, Sunday afternoon.

The nonprofit works all year to educate the community on Down Syndrome, and it relies on fundraisers like this to keep its programs going. The “Down with the 815″ Food Truck Festival featured several restaurants, entertainment, a silent auction and a dessert walk. GiGi’s Playhouse Executive Director Karen Carlson said it means the world to her, to have so many people come out to support the cause.

“You know, individuals with Down Syndrome struggle every day. They face challenges everyday. It’s hard enough to overcome those challenges, much less to have to face prejudice and discrimination because of their disability,” said Carlson. “So, it’s amazing when you can spread the word of acceptance.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.