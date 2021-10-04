Advertisement

Dozens enjoy Last Roar car show in Rockton Sunday

More than 50 people drove up to show off their set of wheels
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people revved their engines at the last roar car show at settlers park in Rockton Sunday afternoon. The event welcomed cars from before the 1950s to 2021.

Participants could enter their car to win ‘Best of Show” and runner up for the appropriate decade. More than 50 people drove up to show off their set of wheels. It was free to check out the cars while enjoying music and food by fry babies. All proceeds support charities through the Rockton Lions Club. Organizer Steve Herringer says despite some weather scares, it turned out to be the perfect day.

“The cars and the people. And listening to the stories of people that have their car, what they’ve done to them, the hard work they’ve put into them. You know. So, we always meet new people and interesting. So, it’s fun,” Herringer says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

