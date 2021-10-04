Bicyclist hit by a car on Rockford’s Southeast side Sunday, injuries non-life-threatening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bicyclist was hit by a car last night on Rockford’s southeast side Sunday night.

Rockford police say the accident happened about 10 o’clock at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and 19th St.

Officers are investigating an accident at Harrison Ave and 19th St. A bicyclist has been struck by a car and transported with non-life threatening injuries. There is minor traffic disruption in the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 4, 2021

Police say the bicyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening.

