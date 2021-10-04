Advertisement

Bicyclist hit by a car on Rockford’s Southeast side Sunday, injuries non-life-threatening

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bicyclist was hit by a car last night on Rockford’s southeast side Sunday night.

Rockford police say the accident happened about 10 o’clock at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and 19th St.

Police say the bicyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening.

