Another warm week ahead, though rain chances may dampen warmth at times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Picking up right where September left off, October’s off to quite the warm start! The first three days of the month have averaged nearly 15° above normal, and there’s no reason for us to believe that the mild temperatures are to leave us anytime soon.

It’s also been uncharacteristically humid by early October standards, with 60°+ dew points having been registered on each of the month’s first three days. Having said that, the added moisture content has made for a rather unsettled past few days. Through the first three days of the month, Rockford’s boasting a healthy rainfall surplus of nearly an inch. Unfortunately, it’s hardly enough to make a meaningful dent in our seasonal and yearly rainfall deficits, underscoring the notion there’s still a lot more work to be done. This, especially considering virtually the entire Stateline finds itself in a state of Severe Drought by the most recently released U.S. Drought Monitor.

Though we're nearly an inch above normal so far for the month, we still have a long way to go to catch up for the year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As of the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly the entire Stateline finds itself in a Severe Drought. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news is that there’s more rain in sight in the coming days. The bad news is that it’s not likely to have any meaningful impact on our drought situation, at least over the next two days. Monday’s to be a day that features occasional cloudiness to go along with numerous breaks for sunshine. Additionally, with an upper level low pressure system parked just to our east, it’s also a day that is to feature at least an ever-present chance for a few brief showers. Any showers are to be light in intensity, and rain-free hours are to greatly outnumber the wet ones. Northeasterly winds restrict temperatures to the mid-70s, though that’s still considerably warmer than normal by October 4 standards.

There'll be times of clouds and sun on Monday, along with the chance for a hit or miss sprinkle or light rain shower at any point in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday, by comparison, is likely to be more cloudy than Monday, but also more likely to be dry. As a result, expect temperatures to be in very similar, if not identical territory as Monday.

Quite a bit of cloudiness is likely Tuesday, but most, if not all of the day will be dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More substantial rains may come with a more vigorous system to take aim on the region late Wednesday, Wednesday night, and then into Thursday. At the moment, several computer forecast projections suggest more than a half an inch of rain could come in the Wednesday-Thursday time period, which would certainly be a welcome development.

A fair amount of rain could come in the week ahead, with Wednesday night and Thursday featuring the greatest chances. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any rain on Monday would be very light, but more substantial rain may come Wednesday night into Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, we’ll return our main attention to the evolution of another strong warming pattern. By the end of the workweek, temperatures are to be within striking distance of 80°, and even warmer readings appear likely for the weekend!

Temperatures are to gradually warm every day this week, eventually reaching the 80s by the weekend, if not sooner. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond this week and looking into the following week, there’s no real reason to believe much will change. Longer range computer projections suggest warmer to much warmer than normal temperatures are to be expected through mid-October, though the pattern may remain slightly more active than normal. At this rate, it’s more likely we’ll be wearing our shorts to the area’s apple orchards instead of our hoodies.

Temperatures are to gradually warm every day this week, eventually reaching the 80s by the weekend, if not sooner. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern may remain a bit active through mid-October. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.