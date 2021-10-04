Advertisement

Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge. Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90
The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide,...
Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide
Rockford Police have shut down the intersection of 20th and Reed on the city's south side.
Car hits pedestrian on Rockford’s south side Saturday night
Individuals protest against Javon Bea’s vaccine mandate
Individuals protest against Javon Bea’s vaccine mandate
3d rendering. halloween decorated front door with various size and shape pumpkins
Survey: Illinois ranks #2 out of states who decorate the most for Halloween

Latest News

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, Instagram, other apps down
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
A good Samaritan performed CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest after rescuing a woman...
Man goes into cardiac arrest after rescuing 97-year-old woman from burning home
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
Leaked ‘Pandora’ records show how the powerful shield assets