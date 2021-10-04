33rd annual Walk to Remember the lives of lost babies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nothing can be more devastating than losing a child but each year, The Haven Network and Fitzgerald Funeral Home host a walk to remember event - to give grieving families the chance to honor and remember their lost loved one.

The 33rd annual Walk to Remember is for all families who’ve experienced the death of a child and on Sunday afternoon, many Rockford residents honored their children with a memorial service and dedication of special engraved bricks.

A day to honor the lives of many babies, gone too soon.

“Today we acknowledge the journey that you have taken and that you are still taking,” said Delinda Grindle, counselor for The Haven Network. “Although the tiny body in which your child’s spirit lived faded away, the beauty that your child will live on in your for all your days is there.”

The 33rd annual walk to remember gives grieving families the chance to honor a child they’ve lost, and connect with others in similar situations.

“It never gets easier, you get stronger, and it’s true I mean we’re all a group that we have to rely on each other’s strength through our family and friends,” said Matt Becker.

Becker lost his son Samuel in 2017, now he attends the walk every year to share Samuel’s story.

“After we lost our Samuel we kinda had a moment where we didn’t know if we we’re going to try to have another baby or not and you know we finally decided yeah we will and our little guy’s back here, he actually gets ready to turn three years old on Tuesday,” Becker said.

Families laid flowers next to their child’s memorial brick while event organizer Melinda Hagerman said a prayer.

“There was a time in our society when infant death was not even acknowledged and now they can say, ‘I had a baby, he didn’t live, but, this is who he was, this is what his name was, and he was loved,” Hagerman said.

“You just always remember your little one wherever he or she is right now you’re gonna be with that baby when our time comes,” Becker said.

For 33 years, The Fitzgerald Funeral Home has planted trees, dedicated plaques and installed benches. Now, these memorial bricks will be added to a walking path along the Rock River.

Young children at the event were also encouraged to decorate memorial rocks that could be displayed at the park or taken home.

