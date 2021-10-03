Advertisement

Survey: Illinois ranks #2 out of states who decorate the most for Halloween

3d rendering. halloween decorated front door with various size and shape pumpkins
3d rendering. halloween decorated front door with various size and shape pumpkins(123RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2021
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - After analyzing more than 1,000 Halloween decoration search terms on Google, a study by Lombardo Homes says 41 percent of Americans start decorating for Halloween in the first week of October.

The survey, which polled 998 homeowners, also found that Illinois ranks second for states that decorate the most for Halloween. The most popular Halloween decoration in Illinois is a scarecrow.

The top five states that decorate the most are:

  1. Utah
  2. Illinois
  3. New Jersey
  4. Texas
  5. New Mexico

Unfortunately, Iowa, Minnesota and Mississippi are least interested in decorating.

According to the study, the average person spends $145 per year on Halloween decorations.

