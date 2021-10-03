Rockford man dead after rollover accident on I-90

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Rockford man is dead after a car flipped onto its head on I-90 in Boone County Saturday morning.

Illinois state police say 36-year-old Adrian Reyes Martin is dead after a rollover car accident.

Police say Martin was driving westbound when he clipped the rear end of another car driving in front of him. Martin swerved into an embankment as a result, flipping the car onto its head. Martin was transported to a local hospital where he later died. 40-year-old Traci Arli was sitting in the front seat of Martin’s car at the time of the crash. She’s being treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle Martin hit has no reported injuries.

