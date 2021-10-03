More rain expected Sunday and at times this next week as we remain mild

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The mild temperatures aren’t even close to being done yet, as Saturday marked the 116th day of 2021 where Rockford reached a high temperature of 80 degrees or higher. While we will cool off slightly starting Sunday with a cold front, the mild temperatures will remain along with some rain chances.

Rockford once again cracked 80 degrees for a high temperature Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Going into October 2021, it’s still possible we will see more days in the 80s return to the forecast in the Stateline. This won’t be until late this next week and into next weekend. Because of that fact, it’s still in play we will hit that magic number of 120 days of highs 80 degrees or greater for a calendar year.

Saturday marked the 116th day of 2021 with a high temperature of 80 degrees or higher. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Much like Saturday, there will be scattered rain chances once again for Sunday. Not everyone saw rain Saturday but consider yourself lucky if you did. As our next cold front swings through the region Sunday afternoon, the day’s rain chances are a tad higher and more widespread compared to Saturday. However, there will still be plenty of dry hours.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected again on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans Sunday because it will not be a complete washout. Our current thoughts are calling for places east of Rockford to have a slightly higher rainfall potential for Sunday. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Another isolated shower and thunderstorm chance exists for Monday but most of the day will remain dry as we slowly clear our skies. Temperatures once again will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. This will be in play through much of next week until next weekend arrives along with slight rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

With mild temperatures this week, it will also come with some small rain chances. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

By Friday next week, it’s entirely possible we’ll make another run for high temperatures in the 80s into next weekend, too!

Temperatures will cool off slightly this week but will remain much above normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

