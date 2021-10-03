Advertisement

Individuals protest against Javon Bea’s vaccine mandate

The new policy gives staff a choice: get vaccinated, or pay a monthly $60 fee
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Protestors gather at Javon Bea hospital in Rockford this afternoon, protesting against the medical center’s mandate that all staff must be vaccinated.

The new policy gives staff a choice: get vaccinated, or pay a monthly $60 fee. It’s so unvaccinated staff members understand the added risk of not being vaccinated and the cost it puts on the hospital. 23 News tried to speak with protestors at the event today, but they declined an interview.

