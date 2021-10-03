Community celebrates Cider N’ Cinnamon’s 47th craft fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks the 47th year tradition of cider n’ cinnamon craft fair at the Edgebrook Center in Rockford. Local creators display a variety of art, jewelry, crafts, and plenty more.

Dozens came out this afternoon to enjoy food, live music, and more importantly to get a head start on holiday shopping with unique and local finds. This is a 2-day event so if you weren’t able to make it out today, there’s one last chance tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 4 at the Edgebrook Center.

“Very, very busy this morning. A lot of times I will try and do some of these shows by myself. Tonight I had to call in, or this morning I had to call in help, send a text saying hey it’s crazy come help me. So there’s a lot of people here, a lot of hype, a lot of people are excited to be out and making purchases,” Vendor Jeff Uhrig says.

