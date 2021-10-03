Advertisement

Car hits pedestrian on Rockford’s south side Saturday night

Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian hit(WALB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from The Rockford Police Department are on the scene of a traffic accident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 20th Steet and Reed Avenue.

Police sent out the tweet just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking the public to avoid the area as all lanes are temporarily closed in that area.

23 News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is developing.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWE Supershow heads to Rockford in December for the first time
JC Licht opens in Loves Park
JC Licht store opens in Loves Park
A spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the trooper was pronounced...
Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway
Rockford man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery
Rockford man sentenced 25 years on aggravated robbery
Rockford Mass Transit District plant to remove the last bus shelter by the Faust Hotel due to...
Protestors fight to save bus shelters

Latest News

3d rendering. halloween decorated front door with various size and shape pumpkins
Survey: Illinois ranks #2 out of states who decorate the most for Halloween
The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide,...
Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide
More shower chances this weekend
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 10/2/2021
Community celebrates Cider N’ Cinnamon’s 47th craft fair
Community celebrates Cider N’ Cinnamon’s 47th craft fair