Car hits pedestrian on Rockford’s south side Saturday night
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from The Rockford Police Department are on the scene of a traffic accident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 20th Steet and Reed Avenue.
Police sent out the tweet just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking the public to avoid the area as all lanes are temporarily closed in that area.
23 News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is developing.
