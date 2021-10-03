Car hits pedestrian on Rockford’s south side Saturday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from The Rockford Police Department are on the scene of a traffic accident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 20th Steet and Reed Avenue.

Officers are on scene of a traffic accident in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 20th St. and Reed Ave. All lanes are temporarily closed in this area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 3, 2021

Police sent out the tweet just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking the public to avoid the area as all lanes are temporarily closed in that area.

23 News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is developing.

