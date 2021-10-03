Advertisement

Army Surplus hosts fundraiser for Operation Fallen Flags

Fundraiser helps organization continue educating the community on the importance of sacrifice and service
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One area shop helps plan a fundraiser to help “Operation Fallen Flags” continue educating the community on the importance of sacrifice and service.

The Army Surplus store on Charles St. in Rockford raises money for the fallen flag organization through donations and proceeds from a raffle. Captain David Bobik owns the store. He says he knows the organization’s founder, Nick Parnello, and wanted to give back to veterans and show off some of the World War II vehicles.

“The support that the people of Rockford have given and come out it’s just tremendous to see the support from the community for these veterans groups... If Rockford Army Surplus can be a small part of helping those vets out, I’m honored,” Bobik says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWE Supershow heads to Rockford in December for the first time
JC Licht opens in Loves Park
JC Licht store opens in Loves Park
A spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the trooper was pronounced...
Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway
Rockford man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery
Rockford man sentenced 25 years on aggravated robbery
Rockford Mass Transit District plant to remove the last bus shelter by the Faust Hotel due to...
Protestors fight to save bus shelters

Latest News

Community celebrates Cider N’ Cinnamon’s 47th craft fair
Community celebrates Cider N’ Cinnamon’s 47th craft fair
Community celebrates Cider N’ Cinnamon’s 47th craft fair
Community celebrates Cider N’ Cinnamon’s 47th craft fair
Army Surplus hosts fundraiser for Operation Fallen Flags
Army Surplus hosts fundraiser for Operation Fallen Flags
Individuals protest against Javon Bea’s vaccine mandate
Individuals protest against Javon Bea’s vaccine mandate