Army Surplus hosts fundraiser for Operation Fallen Flags

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One area shop helps plan a fundraiser to help “Operation Fallen Flags” continue educating the community on the importance of sacrifice and service.

The Army Surplus store on Charles St. in Rockford raises money for the fallen flag organization through donations and proceeds from a raffle. Captain David Bobik owns the store. He says he knows the organization’s founder, Nick Parnello, and wanted to give back to veterans and show off some of the World War II vehicles.

“The support that the people of Rockford have given and come out it’s just tremendous to see the support from the community for these veterans groups... If Rockford Army Surplus can be a small part of helping those vets out, I’m honored,” Bobik says.

