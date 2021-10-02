Rainy times this weekend with some fall-like days and overall warm trend continuing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Once again in Rockford, we were so close to hitting 90 degrees for our high temperatures. Luckily, as we head into the weekend we’ll see more fall-like temperatures with it. But overall, temperatures look to remain much above normal for this time of the year.

We continue to make a run for the all-time number of 80 degree days in a given year. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Let’s talk about our rain chances. We will get some showers this weekend but the weekend will not be an all-out washout. Saturday will see very isolated activity with more dry hours than rainy hours throughout the day. By the time of late Saturday afternoon and evening, those showers will become a bit more widespread. Any showers that do form will be light but a brief downpour can’t entirely be ruled out. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Saturday will start cloudy with very scattered activity for much of the morning and early afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Best chances for rain will be Saturday afternoon through Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible as well. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances are a bit higher for Sunday with more scattered shower activity in the forecast. Any activity will once again be light with perhaps a brief downpour in the mix. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 70s.

By next week, we’ll have some drier times ahead overall. Monday we could have an isolated shower in the afternoon but the overall trend is looking drier until the end of next week. At that time, there is a small chance we could end rainy with chances on Thursday.

Temperatures will be much cooler compared to this last week with highs staying in the mid-to-upper 70s. However, there is also a very high chance we will return back to the lower 80s by the time next weekend comes around.

While temperatures will cool off next week, they will still be above normal for this time of the year. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

All of those temperatures are still much above average for this time of the year. Usually, we are in the mid-to-upper 60s going into the first week of October. October is another cooling month overall along with snow returning to the monthly average. Luckily, we are in no way talking about that in our forecast for now.

October on average is another cooling month with snowfall returning to the monthly averages. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overall for this October 2021, it will get started on a warm and dry note overall but expect the warmer temperatures to continue well into the month. There are also signs that as we get into October, we’ll have more rain chances.

October got started on a hot note with the above normal temperatures continuing. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In the coming weeks, signs are showing a bit above normal chances for precipitation. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

