Football Frenzy Recap - Week 6

Despite the unusually warm temperatures, high school football is already into Week 6 of the regular season. Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Friday night of football in the Stateline.

NIC-10

FINAL: Hononegah 14, Belvidere North 9

FINAL: Harlem 39, Boylan 13

FINAL: Freeport 59, Jefferson 8

FINAL: East 48, Guilford 13

FINAL: Auburn 24, Belvidere 0

BNC

FINAL: Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 13

FINAL: Dixon 26, Lutheran 7

FINAL: Winnebago 69, Rockford Christian 24

FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 47, Oregon 0

FINAL: Byron 63, Rock Falls 7

NUIC

FINAL-2OT: Galena 41, EPC 40

FINAL: Fulton 42, Stockton 14

FINAL: Du-Pec 56, Dakota 0

FINAL: Lena-Winslow 38, DePaul Prep 27

FINAL: Aquin 42, South Beloit 22

8-Man

FINAL: Amboy 60, Hiawatha 36

FINAL: Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 26

FINAL: Polo 66, River Ridge 6

Other area games

FINAL: Rochelle 41, Marengo 32

FINAL: Sterling 44, Quincy 12

FINAL: Princeton 41, Newman 0

FINAL: Waubonsie Valley 17, DeKalb 10

FINAL: Richmond-Burton 42, Sycamore 20

