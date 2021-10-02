Football Frenzy Recap - Week 6
Despite the unusually warm temperatures, high school football is already into Week 6 of the regular season. Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Friday night of football in the Stateline.
NIC-10
FINAL: Hononegah 14, Belvidere North 9
FINAL: Harlem 39, Boylan 13
FINAL: Freeport 59, Jefferson 8
FINAL: East 48, Guilford 13
FINAL: Auburn 24, Belvidere 0
BNC
FINAL: Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 13
FINAL: Dixon 26, Lutheran 7
FINAL: Winnebago 69, Rockford Christian 24
FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 47, Oregon 0
FINAL: Byron 63, Rock Falls 7
NUIC
FINAL-2OT: Galena 41, EPC 40
FINAL: Fulton 42, Stockton 14
FINAL: Du-Pec 56, Dakota 0
FINAL: Lena-Winslow 38, DePaul Prep 27
FINAL: Aquin 42, South Beloit 22
8-Man
FINAL: Amboy 60, Hiawatha 36
FINAL: Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 26
FINAL: Polo 66, River Ridge 6
Other area games
FINAL: Rochelle 41, Marengo 32
FINAL: Sterling 44, Quincy 12
FINAL: Princeton 41, Newman 0
FINAL: Waubonsie Valley 17, DeKalb 10
FINAL: Richmond-Burton 42, Sycamore 20
