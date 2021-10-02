Coaches Confessions with Jared McNutt

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WIFR) - From the streets in Warren to the heart of Iowa, football coach Jared McNutt has seen it all, and his experience in many places helps him bring his best to the gridiron with the EPC Wildcatz.

“The biggest thing was fundamentals learning how to use your bottom half as a quarterback,” McNutt said.

McNutt knows his way around the pigskin, the former quarterback says his life on the field started in the seventh grade.

“I didn’t start playing quarterback until I was in high school as a freshman,” McNutt said.

McNutt says his first game under center was not a fairy tale by any means, instead, he found himself in a whole new world.

“You just never know as a freshman going in you’re just kind of out there and it’s like the world is spinning,” McNutt said.

His time at Warren High School did not feature any state titles but did teach him a ton about the game.

“We had a lot of skill players but we just really couldn’t put it together,” McNutt said.

After high school graduation, McNutt hit the road for Cedar Rapids and played QB at Coe College.

“When I first took a snap in college that was a different atmosphere the game was really fast,” McNutt said.

Eventually, things slowed down and started to make sense for McNutt, he says his biggest step forward came after his playing days were over.

“It wasn’t until I actually GA there for a year after I got done playing,” McNutt said. “That’s where I really grasped how to coach and what we were doing offensively.”

Ever since it’s been offensive bliss in McNutt’s mind, he took his college playing and coaching experience back home before he ended up at EPC.

“I came into a pretty good situation with 15 seniors that we had,” McNutt said. “Really talented guys we had a lot of success going to the semifinals.”

McNutt says his system is not the easiest of all time, he says he has to adapt his style to what players are on the roster.

“Some of the things we do are very complex and then I’ve had to really tone down some of the things that I brought with me from college,” McNutt said.

One thing he won’t tone down are hand signals. Mcnutt calls all his plays on the sidelines using a series of unique gestures.

“When I was in high school I remember having to run all the way back to the sideline because we couldn’t make any substitutions with guys coming in bringing a play in,” McNutt said. “I remember thinking to myself man I just ran about five or six miles back and forth.”

McNutt says he loves running the Wildcatz program, he enjoys the Friday night lights, but his biggest success is shaping kids lives.

“As a head coach, I’m kind of concentrating on who are we putting in the community,” McNutt said. “Are we developing good character, are we committed to something, are we competing every Friday night.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.