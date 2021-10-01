Advertisement

WWE heads to Rockford in December for the first time

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wrestling fans might have something to be excited about this holiday season.

The WWE is heading to the BMO Harris Bank Center for the first time in its history as part of the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature some superstars from WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown, including Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins and more.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and either in-person or over the phone at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

