Winnebago County Board votes unanimously - Hintz on administrative leave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s official - The Winnebago County Board votes unanimously to put Coroner Bill Hintz on paid administrative leave. Now the focus shifts to how to get the county’s work done without him.

The next step in this process is hiring a Deputy Coroner to help out with the day to day operations.

“Either filling it by an appointment or is there gonna be a special election or just a normal election so we’re really not sure at this point,” said Winnebago County Chairperson Joe Chiarelli.

Chiarelli says the search for a new Deputy Coroner will be tough to navigate after the board unanimously voted to place Bill Hintz on paid administrative leave.

“Right now we’re looking at the position of Chief Deputy Coroner by the state statues so we’ll know more in the coming days to see what our options are on that if it’s just gonna be an administrator being appointed or hired for that office,” Chiarelli said.

County board member Aaron Booker says that process could take awhile.

“That’s not even on our table yet so we’re not allowed to discuss that but we’re getting a lot of people that are stepping up saying that they’re very much interested in filling out the term but we’re not there yet,” Booker said.

Currently the office is working with assistance from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department to keep operations going until a decision can be made.

“We will continue to stabilize that office and fill the needs and resources that are needed in that office,” Chiarelli said.

As far as the next election cycle, Chiarelli says it’s hard to say what will happen.

“It all depends on the outcome of his pending criminal cases, so once there’s a solution to that and once there’s a finding for that then we’ll move forward to understand what our role is as a county board chairman and a county board,” Chiarelli said.

Hintz held the Deputy Coroner position for the previous Coroner Sue Fiduccia. Chiarelli says it was not filled once Hintz replaced Fiduccia.

Hintz was arraigned last week on September 22 where he pled not guilty to all charges. He now has a bond hearing scheduled for October 8.

