VFW poppy exhibit on display in Rockford through Veteran’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area organization creates an award-winning exhibit from poppies that will be on display at Veteran’s Memorial Hall at 211 N. Main St in Rockford from now until Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11th

The first display represents the six branches of the military, including the space force. It includes 6,150 poppies and it won 1st place for displays with more than 1,500 poppies at the VFW state convention in Springfield in June.

The second display features the Tomb of the Unknown Solider made from more than 3,425 white poppies. It won 2nd place for displays with decorative themes and the Max and Betty Snook award in the VFW Illinois 6th District.

The third and final display honors Gold Star Families and it was made from 1,750 poppies. It won 2nd place for displays with more than 1,500 poppies.

“Part of it was... One of them has like 3,600 plus poppies on it. which to see them and how they are arranged I mean that’s quite a feat to put these on here,” Museum director Scott Lewandowski says.

The display was made by the VFW Roscoe Post 2955 and VFW Auxillary.

