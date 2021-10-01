Stephenson Street Pretzels & Italian Ice opens in downtown Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a busy week for the Greater Freeport Partnership and the Pretzel City is finally living up to its name

Freeport opened its first downtown pretzel shop Thursday marked by a classic ribbon-cutting attended by Freeport officials. Stephenson Street Pretzels and Italian Ice will be serving up your favorite foods in Freeport’s historic downtown district.

Owner Mark Mannino says, “There’s a lot of history down here downtown, there’s a lot of great looking buildings architecturally. It’s just a really neat downtown and we’re trying to bring that back to life again.”

