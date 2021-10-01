Stateline female kickers have goals to win and influence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “The guys on the other team, when they walk out, I’m like walking out too after the game, and they’re like ‘oh, there’s a girl on your team.’”

It’s Harlem football’s starting sophomore kicker Meghan Gentry, and she’s got a friend in her same cleats.

“I was personally scared coming into an all boys team cause all I’ve done is play with girls every sport I’ve played, and they were super cool about it,” said Boylan kicker Bella Spera.

Spera got her start at the job this season by simply asking the coach. Also a talented soccer player, there’s no denying she’s got a powerful leg.

“I went up to him, and I asked him, and he was down for it,” she said. “I went out there. I kicked. He liked me.”

As for Gentry, she’s a soccer player too. One day at a summer soccer camp, she kicked a soccer ball through the uprights catching her current coach’s eye.

“He saw me kick it through, and he wanted me to kick a football, so I kicked a football through the uprights, and he said that I should go to the summer camp, so I did, and he said I was on the team,” Gentry said.

Both women have their little fans, especially young girls who also aspire to be football players. While both of them are just one of the guys, they do need some accommodations.

“For the locker room situation, I keep my stuff in a closet,” Gentry said.

This week, the pair of kickers will go head to head as Boylan takes on Harlem for week six.

“I’m glad I’m not the only girl taking up the position because I think it’s super cool, especially this week,” Spera said.

Win or lose, the two friends are happy to inspire the next generation of female kickers. All it takes is confidence, practice and of course, their supportive team atmosphere, they said.

“I feel like if I get other girls to do it when they’re scared to or something; if you just go in there with a positive mind set and you do what you want to do, you can achieve so many other things,” Gentry said.

