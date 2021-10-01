Advertisement

Sayyalinh earns medalist honors, Rockford Co-op wins regional

Kayla Sayyalinh captured her second individual regional championship in three years at...
Kayla Sayyalinh captured her second individual regional championship in three years at Atwood-Homestead on Thursday.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kayla Sayyalinh shot a 74 on Thursday at Atwood-Homestead, earning medalist honors and leading the Rockford Co-op to the regional championship.

This is Sayyalinh’s second individual regional title in three years and the co-op’s third straight regional plaque. Harlem senior Reese Stovall finished second, three strokes back of Sayyalinh.

The Belvidere Co-op finished second, led by freshman Emma Pierson shooting an 83. This is the first time the co-op has qualified for sectionals as a team.

Team Results - Top 3 Teams Advance

  1. Rockford Co-op - 354
  2. Belvidere Co-op - 363
  3. Huntley - 374
  4. Sycamore - 407
  5. Hononegah - 428
  6. Hampshire - 429
  7. Harlem - 437
  8. Sterling - 464

Out in Galena at the Class 1A regional, NIC-10 champs Boylan took home the team title, beating Galena by 38 strokes. This is the Lady Titans second straight regional championship. Junior Ella Greenberg took home medalist honors shooting a 75. Ella’s sister Eva finished four strokes behind her in second.

Rockford Christian placed third, led by senior Emily Kneller’s fourth place overall finish. This is the first time in program history the team qualified for sectionals.

Team Results- Top 3 Teams Advance

  1. Boylan - 336
  2. Galena - 374
  3. Rockford Christian - 378
  4. Byron - 381
  5. Oregon - 381
  6. Stillman Valley - 389
  7. Lutheran - 413
  8. River Ridge - 419
  9. Winnebago - 445
  10. Pearl City - 452
  11. West Carroll - 469

