Sayyalinh earns medalist honors, Rockford Co-op wins regional

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kayla Sayyalinh shot a 74 on Thursday at Atwood-Homestead, earning medalist honors and leading the Rockford Co-op to the regional championship.

This is Sayyalinh’s second individual regional title in three years and the co-op’s third straight regional plaque. Harlem senior Reese Stovall finished second, three strokes back of Sayyalinh.

The Belvidere Co-op finished second, led by freshman Emma Pierson shooting an 83. This is the first time the co-op has qualified for sectionals as a team.

Team Results - Top 3 Teams Advance

Rockford Co-op - 354 Belvidere Co-op - 363 Huntley - 374 Sycamore - 407 Hononegah - 428 Hampshire - 429 Harlem - 437 Sterling - 464

Out in Galena at the Class 1A regional, NIC-10 champs Boylan took home the team title, beating Galena by 38 strokes. This is the Lady Titans second straight regional championship. Junior Ella Greenberg took home medalist honors shooting a 75. Ella’s sister Eva finished four strokes behind her in second.

Rockford Christian placed third, led by senior Emily Kneller’s fourth place overall finish. This is the first time in program history the team qualified for sectionals.

Team Results- Top 3 Teams Advance

Boylan - 336 Galena - 374 Rockford Christian - 378 Byron - 381 Oregon - 381 Stillman Valley - 389 Lutheran - 413 River Ridge - 419 Winnebago - 445 Pearl City - 452 West Carroll - 469

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.