Rockford’s indoor Midtown Market returns in October

Market leaders say they are excited to continue building community relationships around food,...
Market leaders say they are excited to continue building community relationships around food, music, coffee and kid activities in Rockford’s Midtown District.(Go Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Midtown Market will open an indoor farmers market starting the first week in October and will run through the middle of December.

Market leaders say they are excited to continue building community relationships around food, music, coffee and kid activities in Rockford’s Midtown District.

Vendors plan to offer artisan crafts, health resources and fresh, locally-grown and produced foods from area farmers and merchants.

Organizer Heather Ashcraft says, “A lot of these residents either use the bus, or they walk. And if there are no grocery stores nearby they can’t access what they need to access. That’s why we’re here.”

