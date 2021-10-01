Rockford man sentenced 25 years on aggravated robbery

Advertisement

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia Smith has charged 38-year-old Scott J. Njos of Rockford on two counts of aggravated robbery. Njos is sentenced 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On March 9, police said Njos was accused of stealing from the FasFuel at 2001 N. State St. in Belvidere. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a dark mask and white cotton gloves. Njos told the clerk, “This is a robbery, give me the cash in the register” and said he was armed with a weapon and would use it if needed.

On April 11, at the time police said he ordered a sandwich from the Subway on 1220 N. State St and told the cashier to open the cash register and that he had a gun.

Police then arrested Njos on April 19 and charged him with six aggravated robberies in Winnebago County. Police said he pled guilty to two of the charges.

He was also accused of aggravated robbery at a Walgreens in April.

