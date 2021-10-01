Advertisement

Mayor McNamara calls to decrease panhandling

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking at donating to the homeless Rockford’s mayor wants you to give in the right way. Panhandlers at intersections has become a problem in the city. Mcnamara and other members of the community are concerned about the safety of these people and the potential of cars hitting them.

“People have this huge, kind heart that they wanna help and that part is what makes Rockford a special place. But there’s a right way to help that will have a long term meaningful impact on the lives of our citizens and there’s a way that can actually hurt our community,” said McNamara

So instead the mayor asks you give to organizations who cater to the homeless like the Rockford Rescue Mission

