JC Licht store opens in Loves Park

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Loves Park, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-owned paint shop that just opened a store in the Stateline wants to add a splash of color to your home or project.

JC Licht opened its loves park store Friday morning. It’s the first in the Rockford region - 49th overall. To celebrate the opening,

The store will give discounts to shoppers this weekend. Vice president of sales Don Duttine says the company wanted to expand where it saw a greater need.

“This was an area where we definitely had a high demand of our contractors wanting us to bring our J-C Licht store and experience to this marketplace just to serve them because right now in some places they are very limited where they can get paint so we wanted to listen to their requests and here we are.”

