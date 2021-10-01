Advertisement

State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday on the inbound side of the expressway at 43rd Street.

He says the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on the roadways.

