Hononegah, Belvidere North get ready for clash of unbeatens

(WIFR) - Fans of the NIC-10 have seen basically the same group of teams fighting for the conference championship for quite a few years now. But this year, Belvidere North would like to add its name to the mix.

The Blue Thunder are off to a 5-0 start and have been garnering AP votes in Class 6A since their win against Boylan. Now, the Blue Thunder face #8 Hononegah in a battle of unbeatens. The winner will put themselves in the driver’s seat for the NIC-10 championship. North has never won the conference outright, sharing the title with the Indians in 2014. Head coach Jeff Beck says he’s trying to keep the team level headed.

“It’s a big game. There’s a lot of implications,” explained Beck. “We want to see how good we really are as a football team. But, that doesn’t change the way we prepare. We just wouldn’t do that to our kids. We’ve fallen into a routine. Our kids know our routine and what the expectations are. So, even though it’s a big game. There’s a lot. It’s their homecoming, I’m sure there’s going to be a big loud crowd. There’s a lot that goes into it, but it’s still the same prep for us.”

This was probably not what Hononegah had in mind when the school scheduled the Blue Thunder for Homecoming. Now the Indians put their perfect record on the line against a North squad that has surprised a few people. Head coach Brian Zimmerman says the team had to quickly refocused after a hard fought win against Boylan. Zimmerman says this won’t be anything like last spring’s 61-0 shutout win.

“That’s one of the first things I said after a phenomenal win on Friday night against Boylan at their place. Our guys played as tough as they could against a very tough team and we were fortunate to get out of that one with a W,” said Zimmerman. “I told them, Friday night, sorry guys but we got to get right back at it. Because we got a team that is very good, very capable, and runs a different offense then what we see on a weekly basis.”

