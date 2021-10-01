Days of “Second Summer” are numbered as next front brings rain, cooler temperatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford was ever-so-close to hitting 90 degrees once again Thursday with our high of 89 degrees. Most of the Stateline was in similar territory as more summer-like days are ahead. However, by the arrival of the weekend, we’ll be tracking some rain and some weather that is perfect for people looking for fall-like conditions.

Thursday marked the 75th day of 2021 where Rockford’s high temperature was 85 degrees or higher and the 114th day with a high of 80 degrees or higher. It should also come to no surprise that September 2021 will finish as a very warm and very dry one at that. Rockford only received 0.53 inches of rain for the entire month. Because of that, September 2021 will go down as the 7th driest on record. With many days hitting 90 or above and most in the 80s, September’s average temperature of 68.7 degrees marking the 10th warmest such September on record.

Thursday marks the 7th day of 85° or higher for 2021 and the 114th day of 80° or higher. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It's no secret that September 2021 will go down as one of the warmest and driest on record. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With the very little rain September 2021 had, it also isn’t shocking to see our drought continue to get worse. Most of the Stateline is now under a “Severe Drought” for the first time in a few months. September normally sees 3.62 inches of rain and we weren’t even close to that. 2021 will likely finish as one of the driest years on record for Rockford. Luckily, we do have some rain chances on the way for the weekend.

A Severe Drought has returned to the Stateline, worsening over the last week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Friday will act pretty similar to Thursday with lots of sunshine for the daytime as temperatures soar into the 80s. Clouds will be on the rise later on ahead of an approaching cold front for Saturday. MOST of the rain should hold off for Friday night’s area football games. However, it’s possible an early shower could occur towards the game’s endings.

We'll warm into the 80s with lots of sunshine before rain chances go up at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Unsettled weather is expected this weekend, with the greatest chances for rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Unsettled weather is expected this weekend, with the greatest chances for rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Unsettled weather is expected this weekend, with the greatest chances for rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Be sure to follow the forecast for better timing of the rain over the next 24 hours the more widespread rain chances will be overnight and the weekend. The greatest chances for rain exist Saturday afternoon into Sunday with even some thunderstorms also possible. Severe weather is not expected.

After the cold front on Saturday, temperatures in the 80s will hold off with temperatures more seasonable in the 70s to exist. However, even temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s are still above normal for this time of the year.

Upper 70s return on Sunday with cooler times into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

An overall warm start to October but with temperatures closer to normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

An overall warm start to October but with temperatures closer to normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect October to begin on a warm note with the above-normal conditions continuing well into the month.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.