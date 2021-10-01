Advertisement

Construction finishes on Empire Street in Freeport

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT Ill. (WIFR) - Smooth sailing for drivers as road construction on Empire Street in Freeport finally comes to an end.

On Thursday, leaders from around the region gathered for a ribbon-cutting. An estimated 75 percent of the cities’ residents use this road daily.

The project is one of many occurring in the city as Freeport looks to both resurface its roads and rebuild its downtown.

Mayor Jodi Millers says, “It’s a place of business, it’s a place of tourism with the Little Cubs Field. We have schools at both ends, so it’s very much impactful to the city.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Piatek, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in...
18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly Belvidere park shooting
.
Belvidere school district issues vaccine mandate
The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says Raymond Balles, the missing Cedarville man, died...
Missing Cedarville man found dead after crashing his motorcycle
(Pixabay)
Loves Park financial advisor charged with stealing nearly $1M from customers
Family remembers motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident.
Family remembers motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

Latest News

New pretzel store opens in Freeport
Stephenson Street Pretzels & Italian Ice opens in downtown Freeport
Location of International Women’s Baseball Center drawing mixed reactions
Location of International Women’s Baseball Center drawing mixed reactions
Location of International Women’s Baseball Center drawing mixed reactions
Location of International Women’s Baseball Center drawing mixed reactions
Stateline leaders see economic promise in job growth