Construction finishes on Empire Street in Freeport

FREEPORT Ill. (WIFR) - Smooth sailing for drivers as road construction on Empire Street in Freeport finally comes to an end.

On Thursday, leaders from around the region gathered for a ribbon-cutting. An estimated 75 percent of the cities’ residents use this road daily.

The project is one of many occurring in the city as Freeport looks to both resurface its roads and rebuild its downtown.

Mayor Jodi Millers says, “It’s a place of business, it’s a place of tourism with the Little Cubs Field. We have schools at both ends, so it’s very much impactful to the city.”

